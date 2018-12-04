Residents of resettlement scheme complain of poor drainage

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Residents of the Stampin Resettlement Scheme here are not happy with the poor drainage that impedes the flow of water, resulting in flash floods whenever it rains.

They conveyed their complaint to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) chief Wilfred Yap during his recent visit with SUPP members to the area.

“The residents have been complaining about the poor drainage, which is blocking and impeding the flow of water, causing stagnant pond of water and flash floods each time it rains.

“As such, the residents have requested for clearing and improvement works to be carried out on the earth drains to prevent ponding and flash flooding in view of the rainy season,” he said in a media statement yesterday.

Following such request, Yap with other SUPP members had gone to inspect and assess the situation to see what could be done to resolve the problem.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the relevant local authorities in the hope that the request of these residents would be looked into and the problem solved.

Yap hoped that Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, who is Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, would assist these residents to solve the problem of poor drainage situation by highlighting the issue in the federal cabinet.

He said Chong could also apply and secure development funds from the federal government to resolve the matter for the long term.

“SUPP PCB is always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone facing problems or those who come across problems of public interest but do not know how to deal with them,” added Yap.