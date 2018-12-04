Sarawak aims to have at least 21 certified FMUs by 2022 – Hamden

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak aims to have at least 21 forest management units (FMU) and all must be certified by 2022.

State Forest Department director Hamden Mohammad said this was to ensure a sustainable forest management.

According to him, at the moment four FMUs have been certified, covering an area of 423, 917 hectares (ha), including three FMUs inside the Heart of Borneo (HoB) with an area of 340,382ha.

He added that two FMUs have already carried out Stage 2 audit and will be certified soon.

“Our target is to have at least 21 FMUs for the whole of Sarawak and all must be certified, now we have four FMUs which are certified and we have 17 FMUs to go (be certified) within the next four yours.

“We have to put a time frame so that all licencees will work very hard to go towards that (to get the FMUs certified).

“We are also taking a drastic action, maybe to revoke or cancel the licence if they are not going to certify the area,” he told reporters today after officiating the Kuba’an-Puak Corridor Project Finale 2018 workshop, at a hotel here.

Hamden was happy to note that all the timber licencees are working very hard towards the certification process.

Asked if all the 21 FMUs can be certified by 2022, Hamden replied,”achieving is another thing, we want to see the efforts towards achieving the target (of the certification)…otherwise if I say by 2030 or 2040, everybody will relax, so we need to set a time frame.

“And once we reach 2022, we will see what we want to do,” he stressed.