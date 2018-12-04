Sarawak committed to integrity, transparency

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has reiterated the Sarawak government’s strong commitment to integrity and transparency in the civil service.

Pointing out that one of the first things he did upon becoming chief minister was to take a pledge of integrity together with all state cabinet ministers, he said corruption, abuse of power and cronyism will destroy not just the civil service but also the economy.

“To strengthen our commitment towards ensuring a clean government, I have indicated that we will be putting trained Integrity Officers in ministries and departments to ensure that the delivery of services and projects is carried out in a transparent manner.

“We shall require the assistance of MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to train our officers, and the Sarawak director of MACC has shown willingness to help us to produce Integrity Officers,” he said.

Speaking when officiating at the Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) Excellence Night 2018 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), here on Sunday, he said the presence of Certified Integrity Officers (CeIOs) will put an end to lobbying for government projects, which sometimes results in delays or even failures as the best people were not engaged to implement the projects.

“With the exception of projects requiring special expertise, all government projects will be implemented based on open tender.

“This is our commitment towards increasing the integrity and transparency of our state government, and I want all of our state civil servants to be

God-fearing people in the service of the people and all those who come to deal with us,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani in his address said Sarawak needs the best and most talented people in order to achieve a world-class civil service and carry out government initiatives.

“The government expects the most talented and competent officers to carry out their jobs so that the people can benefit from the excellent services provided by them.

“To achieve this objective, the state civil service has embarked on a human resource transformation (HRT) through talent management, whereby the target is to employ, train and develop the best recruits into the civil service irrespective of their background,” he said.

During the event, which was attended by about 2,000 civil servants from across the state, Abang Johari presented awards for excellence to civil servants and agencies.

Among the agency winners were the State Human Resource Unit under the Chief Minister’s Office, Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Sarawak Land and Survey Department, National Registration Department Sarawak, Sri Aman District Council and Matu District Office.

The chief minister also launched four books on improving the state civil service, namely Sarawak Good Regulatory Practices (GRP); Managing Culture Change in the Sarawak Civil Service: SCS 10-20 Action Plan; Sarawak Women in the Public Service; and Service Sarawak Counter.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Mansor Man, and Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian were among those present at the ceremony.