‘Sarawak’s 12th state polls to be a tough fight for GPS’

KUCHING: The 12th state polls will be the ‘mother of all elections’ in Sarawak.

In this regard, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said it would be tough for Sarawak’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) the next time around.

The minister, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president, pointed out that based on recent events, there had been some hype over Pakatan Harapan (PH) which formed the federal government after the 14th general election (GE14) in May this year, and also the launch of its component party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Sarawak.

He also said it was expected that PH would do and say anything to bring down public confidence in GPS in order to win the Sarawak polls, scheduled to be called in mid-2021.

“We in GPS now need to work together. All this while, it has been plain sailing for us, but the next time, it would not be easy,” he spoke at a farewell dinner at a restaurant here on Sunday night, hosted for outgoing political secretary to chief minister John David Nyauh.

The minister’s wife Datin Sri Mary Manyin and the new political secretary to chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada were among the guests.

Manyin, who is also PBB Tebedu chairman, said he would propose a roadshow next year to be run by Dr Sinang in predominantly-Bidayuh areas to inform the voters there the importance of retaining Sarawak-based parties in power, ‘to govern Sarawak’.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had made it clear many times that ‘only Sarawak-based parties could and should look after Sarawak’.

He said should any party from outside Sarawak govern the state, the powers and privileges pertaining to Sarawak’s autonomy ‘could be lost’, including its authority over immigration matters.

He believed that with the loss of immigration powers, the local people and business community would suffer as those from the peninsula would have the freedom to come to Sarawak and grab all opportunities from the locals.

On another subject, Manyin paid tribute to John David, who had served as political secretary to the chief minister since 2005.

The minister said the contributions of John David and other party members on the ground had helped him gain a strong footing, ever since he first stood for election in 1996.

“In politics, a person cannot go up without the help from the people on the ground,” he said.

In his remarks, John David expressed his appreciation to Manyin who had recommended him to the post 13 years ago.

He said he had been involved in politics since 1974, and he ‘always stood by the boss – in good times and bad times’.

Meanwhile Dr Sinang, a veterinarian by training, said he had been learning a lot from both Manyin and John David, with regard to politics.

He thanked Manyin for the recommendation to the new post, and thereby pledged to do his best.