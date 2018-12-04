Sedition Act still needed, key to Malaysian unity — Former IGP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sedition Act 1948 plays a key role in preserving societal harmony and public order, said Tun Hanif Omar.

The former inspector-general of police pointed out that the law is still needed and is still relevant for the country.

He asked the community, especially the leaders, to learn from history the reasons the law was established including to protect the position of the Malay rulers.

“You can question the implementation (of the act) but you can’t question the law itself.

“You have to read back and understand Article 153 of the Constitution,” he said after the press conference to announce the launch of The Mahathir Mohamad Leadership Series organised by the Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM) here yesterday.

Hanif said this when asked by reporters whether it was a good idea to repeal the Sedition Act and how to promote racial unity following the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple incident at USJ 25 in Subang Jaya early last week.

Since the Pakatan Harapan government took over the administration following the 14th General Election, a moratorium was imposed on the Sedition Act, Security Offences (Special Measures) (SOSMA) Act 2012, the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), and the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (POCA) However, following the riots at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple the government had agreed to withdraw the moratorium on these laws.

Hanif also said that all parties have to use the right channels and should not take the law into their own hands as this could disrupt public order.

“The temple issue is a legal issue, please never let hooligans play a role. Just let the courts do their work. Any dissatisfaction refer it to the court and do it legally,” he said.

The police had so far arrested 68 people to facilitate investigations on the riots that broke out over the relocation of the 100-year-old temple.

Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was seriously injured when attacked by the mob.

Several policemen were also injured in the incident, which also saw 23 vehicles either torched or damaged and business premises vandalised. — Bernama