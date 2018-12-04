Special emphasis on eradicating terrorism in Sabah – IGP

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PAPAR: The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) is confident that the success in handling terrorism issues in the State is due to the cooperation from various parties, including the public.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the Sabah police contingent, especially in the east coast and in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), is always mobilizing safety activities to handle any threats that could arise as a result of terrorism.

“Operations to eradicate terrorism are still ongoing. In fact, two arrests were made last week in Tenom and Tawau, involving foreigners from neighbouring countries. In Sabah, we give a special emphasis to this so that situations like wanted persons from neighbouring countries entering the State illegally does not happen. If these things are not stopped, terrorists could potentially give rise to cases such as abduction and kidnapping, or other safety issues,” he said.

Fuzi said this after the National Heroic Service Medal presentation ceremony at the Sabah Brigade General Operations Force Headquarters here, yesterday.

He added that cooperation from international counterparts, whether it is police or the army, is vital and needs to be heightened.

At the ceremony, 414 recipients, comprising officers who are still serving and retired veterans, were awarded medals.

According to Fuzi, 124,000 more persons nationwide are deserving of the medals but have not been awarded.

However, he assured that the police with approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs would execute the programme in stages, depending on budget.

“This is a form of recognition from the government for the excellent service of officers and the RMP,” he added.

Also present were Sabah police commissione, Datuk Omar Mammah, and ESSCom commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali.