University promotes agricultural expertise to local farmers

BINTULU: Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) held a mini agrofest at its Taman Pertanian Universiti (TPU) over the weekend to promote the university facilities, expertise and short-term courses particularly in agriculture and livestock farming to the local community.

The permanent secretary to the Ministry of Modernisation of Agricultural, Native Land and Regional Development (Manred) Datu Ik Pahon Joyik who officiated at the event congratulated the campus for initiating the programme which he said could act as a catalyst for the food industry.

Ik Pahon said the agriculture sector was very important to the nation’s food security.

“There is no meaning in producing many doctors, engineers, accountants if the country and the state has insufficient rice, meat, fruits and vegetables for local consumption,” he said.

Therefore, he urged farmers to adopt the latest agricultural technology for more efficient and productive farming while

urging higher learning institutions like UPMKB to help local farmers with expertise and knowledge.

“There are many things that we can achieve with the sharing of facilities, information and two-way agricultural knowledge between higher learning institutions and the local farmers like Thailand, Japan and other countries,” he said.

He called on the locals to utilise the facilities and human resources made available in UPM Bintulu campus to enhance their respective commercial agricultural activities.

Among the activities held during the programme were demonstration on fertigation system, making of compost and foliar fertilisers, Musang King breeding technique, orchid, vanilla farming, and others.

Also present was the campus director Prof Dr Bujang Kim Huat.