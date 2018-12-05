Abdul Hadi denies any conflict between him and Terengganu MB

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has denied claims that there is rift between him and Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Shamsuri Mokhtar resulting in two factions in Terengganu PAS, as viraled on social media.

He said this unfounded allegation was spread by certain parties out to disrupt the harmonious relationship which he had enjoyed with his former political secretary.

“What is being said on social media are all not true … the relationship between PAS and the state government is very cordial.

“I was the one who selected him (Ahmad Samsuri) to contest in my area (Ru Rendang) why would I want him to step down,” he said when met by reporters after attending a programme at the Islamic Civilisation Park here yesterday.

Also present was State Syariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahri Mamat who represented Ahmad Samsuri Abdul Hadi was asked to comment on among others his alleged dissatisfaction with Ahmad Samsuri on handling the oil royalty issue and his move to reinstate his son, Batu Buruk assemblyman Muhammad Khali as MB, should there be a reshuffle. — Bernama