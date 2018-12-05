Amendment bills to allow student involvement in politics tabled in Parliament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Three amendment Bills which will give students of higher education institutions more freedom to participate in politics, was tabled for first reading at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

The three Acts involved are the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, the Private Higher Educational Institutions Act 1996 and the Educational Institutions (Discipline) Act 1976.

The Bills are aimed at lifting the ban on students to engage in political activities within campus grounds.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik who tabled the Bills said the second reading would also be held in the same meeting. — Bernama