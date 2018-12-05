Approach may change to achieve PPPM 2015-2025 targets

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry will change the programmes and activities implemented under the National Education Blueprint (PPPM) 2015 -2025 if there is a need to meet the set targets, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the change may have to be carried out after the ministry had completed the mid-term review.

“From the implementation aspect, the PPPM 2015-2025 is still the main policy of the ministry but if there are gaps and matters found irrelevant to the original targets, it has to be changed,” she said.

Teo was replying to a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh (BN-Besut) who wanted to know whether the ministry would still be using PPPM 2015-2025 as the main guide to determine the achievement of national education.

She added that apart from giving priority to ranking as a measure to determine the level of national education, the ministry was also using other aspects such as access, equity, quality, unity and efficiency.

According to her, quality education should also to be experienced by groups such as the low household income group (B40), Orang Asli and the disabled. – Bernama