Baru wants probe into CityONE Megamall gas explosion to be expedited

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Works Minister Baru Bian has called on the Department of Safety and Health and relevant organisations to conduct their investigations swiftly into yesterday’s gas explosion at CityOne Megamall, here, which killed three people and injured 41 others.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, said this is to ascertain whether there was any violation of safety procedures and that remedial measures be taken immediately.

“I was shocked to hear about the explosion yesterday afternoon at the CityONE Megamall and saddened to hear about the death of 3 workers and injury to over 40 people.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased workers on their loss. I was informed that some victims were critically hurt and I hope and pray that all the injured will recover fully from their injuries,” he said in a press statement today.

Baru commended the rescue services and members of the public for their prompt action in helping those who were injured and trapped in the rubble after the explosion.

“It is heartening that members of the public put aside their concern for themselves to tend to the injured before the rescue teams arrived.”

As investigations are still being carried out, Baru said he did not wish to comment on the cause and responsibility issues except to say that in carrying out building work such as construction and renovations, contractors must ensure that the workers are properly trained and certified.

In this regard, he said that the Construction Industry Development Board’s Akademi Binaan Malaysia (ABM) is able to contribute.

“The ABM offers many courses on vocational and technical skills, and I encourage youths and workers to enrol in these programmes to upgrade their skills.

“Contractors are also encouraged to send their workers to be trained and certified. In this way, we can improve the skill levels of our workers and lift the standard of our construction industry,” he said.