Bintulu Port leads the way in international security code

BINTULU: Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd (BPSB) has been recognised by the Ministry of Transport as the leading organisation in the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code in Malaysia.

Port marine facility security officer Supt (Auxiliary) Elvis Tulu, who is responsible for developing, maintaining, implementing, and conducting exercises relating to the ‘Port Facility Security Plan’, was top amongst 105 other candidates nationwide.

He was conferred the ‘Best Performance Award in Continuous Education Programme’ (CEP) for 2016 to 2017 in conjunction with Maritime Security Week 2018.

Bintulu Port Holdings group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Medan Abdullah said he hopes the accomplishment will promote a wider awareness of an organisation’s shared roles and responsibilities in preventing security threats not only domestically but also internationally.

“We are humbled to receive this award and to be acknowledged by the governing authorities as exemplary contributors to the implementation of International security standards in Malaysia,” he said.

He said the honour conferred on Elvis is indicative of the company’s growing success in instituting operational excellence initiatives, such as addressing the need to continuously improve internal competencies and sowing greater levels of professional standards throughout the organisation.

“Receiving the award for Best Performance in Continuous Education Programme serves as a strong encouragement in our journey towards developing world-class capabilities for the port,” Medan said.

The ISPS Code was introduced by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and prescribes responsibilities to governments, shipping companies, shipboard personnel, and port or facility personnel to detect saecurity threats and take preventative measures against security incidents affecting ships or port facilities used in international trade.

The purpose of the code is to enhance maritime security by outlining minimum security standards for ships and port facilities, and to also establish an international framework for cooperation in efficiently collecting and sharing information to detect security threats such as terrorism.

In Malaysia, the ISPS code falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transport.

However, since the implementation of the code also involves security issues, the National Security Council (NSC) under the Prime Minister’s Department is responsible in determining the security levels required in consultation with the Malaysian Marine Department (Mardep), which is the designated authority responsible for the implementation of the ISPS Code.