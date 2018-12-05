CityONE blast: MP calls for thorough probe

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has urged the relevant authorities, including the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), to conduct a thorough investigation on the CityONE Megamall incident.

He stresses that the probe would determine whether or not there was any element of negligence during the renovation works on the affected section of the mall, and if the proper construction guidelines had been complied with.

“Those responsible, if proven, must take responsibility for the tragedy, and proper compensation should be made,” said Dr Yii, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak Youth secretary, in a statement yesterday.

It is reported that the explosion, which struck around 3.30pm yesterday, claimed the lives of three men and injured 41 people.

Dr Yii said he would rush back from Parliament to visit the victims and family members of those affected by the incident, and offer them his support and any assistance required by them.

“I will also prepare some allocations to help the families of those affected by the accident, Now we are gathering more information on how we can be of better help to those affected.

“I am informed that the victims have been transported to Sarawak General Hospital to obtain further treatment – reportedly, there are some (victims who are) in severe condition.”

Nevertheless, the parliamentarian thanked all the authorities involved, including members of the Fire and Rescue Department as well as the police who helped control the situation and were involved directly in the rescue operation.

“I also want to thank the doctors who were on standby during the incident, providing not just medical aid to the victims, but also psychological counselling and first-aid to those affected.

“On top of that, I want to thank all the volunteers and members of the public who offered their help.

“I also want to offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We mourn and pray together during this troubling time,” said Dr Yii.