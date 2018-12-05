CityONE Megamall working with authorities to investigate explosion

KUCHING: CityONE Megamall has closed its doors to the public due to an explosion in the NeNe Chicken food outlet that was scheduled for opening today.

In a press statement today, the mall’s management said they are working with the relevant authorities on rescue operations and a full-fledged investigation of the occurrence.

“As of 8.15pm yesterday, Sarawak Health Department Office has reported 41 injuries and three deaths in the events following the blast. Those who lost their lives have been identified as Chin Hsien Loong, 29, from Penang as well as Sarawakians Tchee Kiam Jong, 24, and O Kui Lim, 49.The victims were sent to Sarawak General Hospital(SGH), Borneo Medical Centre (BMC), and Timberland Medical Centre (TMC).

“We, at CityONE Megamall, are deeply saddened by yesterday’s events. From customer to contractor, we believe, human lives of the utmost importance and that they should be protected at all costs. We grieve alongside the families who have lost loved ones.

“At this point in time, we would like to focus our efforts on the needs of those affected and their families. Whether they need financial or emotional support, we want to be there with them,” said Stephen Long Tine Chung, Director of Kenbest Sdn Bhd, the developer of CityONE Megamall.

According to the press statement, Long has spent his day visiting the families of those affected by the incident and the mall’s management continues to make arrangements for a full inspection of the mall which is scheduled to be carried out today.

“It’s always been our goal to serve this city that we love so dearly. Safety is an uncompromisable value that we uphold in all our operations, so this has come as a real shock to us. I would like to reiterate that no renovation work was going on at the point of explosion, but rather some minor touch-ups and preparation for the much anticipated opening of the restaurant,” Long said.

“Still, we are heartened by the way our community has banded together in the face of this devastating incident. While we were on the ground yesterday, many civilians rushed to our sides to work alongside us to give aid to those injured. This community means a lot to us and we will work tirelessly to ensure that they get only our best efforts.”

CityONE Megamall stated: “The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has indicated that other areas of the mall are safe to be in. CityONE Megamall has engaged a certified structural engineering consultant to conduct a thorough walk through to confirm that the affected area is indeed safe before the mall is officially opened to the public.”