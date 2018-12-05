Former MACC chief at MACC HQ to assist probe on 1MDB final audit report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad was present at the MACC headquarters here today after being summoned to assist in the investigations into alleged amendments to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) final audit report.

He arrived at the MACC headquarters at 10.25 am in a Nissan X-Trail. He smiled and waved to the media waiting in the lobby of the building.

Dzulkifli is among the witnesses sought after MACC reviewed the original 1MDB final audit report for comparison with the final draft issued by the National Audit Department Malaysia (JANM).

On Nov 25, Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad revealed that the 1MDB final audit report was modified and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was aware of that matter.

Madinah revealed two key points that were not included in the report which were the presence of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low in a 1MDB board meeting and the financial status of 1MDB.

On the same day, MACC was reported as saying that it had initiated investigations into the matter and would call up several individuals to assist the probe.

On Nov 26, former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang was quizzed by the MACC on the matter.

Dzulkifli was appointed as the chief commissioner of MACC on Aug 1, 2016 to replace Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

However, on May 14 he sought to end his service in the post and subsequently returned to duty at the Attorney-General’s Chambers. – Bernama