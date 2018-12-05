Hazirah bags second international title

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sukma XIX gold medalist Nur Hazirah Ramli landed her second international title this year at Sunway Megalanes, Selangor on Monday.

The 15-year old student of SMK Green Road won the Girls U15 title of the 19th Milo-Storm U22 International Milo Junior All-Stars Bowling Championship.

Her first was in April this year when she won the Girls U15 in the Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championship at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawa.

After qualifying through the local pool in fourth position, Hazirah looked sharp and ready for the finals.

After a slow start in the first game, she kept at it to post a total of 1,688 pinfalls for an average of 211 pipping Althea Dang of Singapore by 20 pins.

Ashley Teoh also from Singapore was third.

It was a close contest between the top three as they entered the last few frames of the last game.

Stringing together seven strikes in a row after two splits in the first three frames enabled Hazirah to close out with a strong 236 score for the win.

Other Sarawak bowlers who qualified for the Girls U15 final were Asya Dania Azree who finished eighth and Dayang Yumi in 11th.

In the Boys U15, Sarawak’s Tsen Fan Yew and Lim Jie picked up 10th and 11th positions respectively.

Hazirah and her teammates will continue to vie for honours in the Graded, Open and Masters of the championship.

Bowlers from the US, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Macau, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Sweden makes it tough but the local keglers will gain exposure for the Junior All-Stars from Nov 27 to Dec 9.