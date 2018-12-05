Human skeleton found under banana tree in Numbak Menggatal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A human skeleton was discovered under a banana tree at Kampung Saga, Numbak in Menggatal Tuesday morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the skeleton was fully cloth when it was discovered by a villager.

“Initial police investigation believed the victim has been dead for three weeks.

“We are also trying to determine the gender and identity of the victim,” he said on Wednesday.

The skeleton has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further examination.

Habibi urged anyone with a missing relative to come forward and lodged a police report so appropriate investigation can be carry out.