More security control posts for Sarawak — Mat Sabu

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LUNDU: The Defence Ministry will increase the number of border security control posts in Sarawak to boost curbing of smuggling and terrorism activities.

Its minister Mohamad Sabu said he did not think that problems would arise with more security posts set up as both sides, Malaysia and Indonesia, would always be discussing the matter.

“Security watch and control at the border areas is very important to protect the security and economic interests of both countries as smuggling activities could result in loss of revenue,” he told reporters during his working visit to the Malaysia-Indonesia Joint Post (GABMA) at Biawak here yesterday.

Mohamad said this was part of his series of visits to look at the situation at border security posts in the country as discussed between Malaysia and Indonesia in Bali recently, where both countries agreed to increase cooperation in security control at the border areas.

“I see the Biawak Camp as an example of very good border security control cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

Earlier, in his speech, Mohamad called on the armed forces of both countries to continue to preserve peace.

“When the Malaysian side develops, the Indonesia side will too and both will be peaceful and progressing.

“This is the concept of neighbourliness that we need to promote and I believe there would be closer cooperation between the Malaysian and Indonesian military at the border areas and in other fields,” he said.

Also present during Mohamad’s visit were the Defence Ministry’s secretary-general ​​​​​​​Datuk Halimi Abd Manaf; commander of the Eastern Field Command Lt Gen Datuk Wira Zamrose Mohd Zain, First Division Infantry commander Maj Gen Datuk Toh Choon Siang; and the Royal Ranger Regiment’s 10th Battalion commanding officer Lt Col Anuar Ahmad. — Bernama