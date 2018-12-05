NeNe Chicken Malaysia working towards obtaining full report of CityONE Megamall explosion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: NeNe Chicken Malaysia is working towards obtaining a full report of the CityONE Megamall explosion which saw three killed and 41 injured yesterday.

The fast food chain said it is aware that initial investigation has revealed the cause of the incident was due to an explosion.

“We are working with our CityONE outlet licensee and the CityONE Megamall management and giving our full cooperation to aid those affected and to help investigations.,” it said in a statement .

NeNe Chicken Malaysia also offered its condolences to families of the three perished victims.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of the three lives, and the injuries suffered by the other victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”

It said all immediate family members and next of kin have been notified about their situation, and will continue to receive updates as investigations go along.

“As of now, we do ask that the members of the public respect the privacy of the families involved and practice dissent when sharing unconfirmed information.”

The statement also noted that the NeNe Chicken Malaysia will be extending its assistance to those injured and affected by the incident.

A gas explosion ripped through the yet-to-be opened fast food outlet at the mall yesterday afternoon.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Khirudin Drahman said the incident occurred on the ground floor of the four-storey complex when contractors were busy putting final touch-ups to the outlet for its grand opening which was supposed to take place today.