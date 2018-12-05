No criminal element in CityONE Megamall explosion – Police

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: No criminal element was involved in the explosion which occurred yesterday at CityOne Megamall, Jalan Song, said State Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim.

Mohd Dzuraidi, who visited the scene today, said initial police investigation revealed there was no criminal element nor element of terrorism related to the incident.

“We have carried our investigation, there is no criminal element and militant involvement in this case,” he said when met by reporters today.

He added that the case is still classified as sudden death whereby, two of the three deceased have undergone post-mortem.

Meanwhile, State Fire and Rescue Department director Khiruddin Drahman said that initial investigation by the department’s forensic has confirmed that the blast was caused by gas leakage and no other victims were trapped in the rubble.

“This morning we have deployed along out K9 unit and no other element other than our original expectation of gas leakage.

“Samples of the gas have been taken in which the gas tank at the scene will be analysed at our lab for further confirmation.

“Based on the explosion pattern, CCTV footage and injuries suffered by the victim, we found that it was collateral with our initial hypothesis of gas leakage.

In the 3.30pm yesterday, two local man and one Penangite were killed while injuring 41 – 10 were in critical condition.