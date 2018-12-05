World 

 Service canine accompanies late president Bush on final farewell

Sully lays in front of Bush’s casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, US. — Reuters photo

WASHINGTON: A US president is believed to have said the easiest way to find a friend in Washington was to get a dog. On Monday, George H.W. Bush’s faithful service dog Sully made a final journey back to the US capital with the late president.

Two days after Bush’s death at age 94, family spokesman Jim McGrath posted a touching photograph of the yellow Labrador retriever lying down in front of Bush’s casket, with the accompanying phrase “Mission Complete” and the hashtag #Remembering41.

The two-year-old Sully has been at Bush’s side since June, just weeks after the death of the president’s wife Barbara, to whom he was married for 73 years. — AFP

