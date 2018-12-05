 Teacher cherishes nine-year ‘tour-of-duty’ in Kapit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Mohd Hairul Hafifi Hussan would always remember this district as one that enables him to be more actively involved in archery.

The teacher, together with his wife, have made Kapit their home since 2009, is one of the founding members of the Kapit Division Archery Association.

However, the end of this year’s school term also marked the end of the couple’s tenure at SMK Kapit.

Mohd Hairul and his missus – both Kelantanese – will report to a new school in Kuala Lumpur next year.

“Our tour of duty in Kapit has been a very memorable and enjoyable one because we have made many friends here, especially my fellow archers from the association.

“Kapit is very unique – we’re able to interact and be good friends with people of various ethnic backgrounds – not just with the local Malays,” he told reporters during a simple send-off ceremony at the express boat terminal here yesterday.

His friends from Kapit Division Archery Association – Ting King Yiing, Kong Shin How, Kong Shin Ek, Kong Kah Sui and Catherine Ting Leh Mee – as well as some archers from Sibu were among those joining the farewell party.

Apart from archery, Mohd Hairul is also an avid footballer.

“Perhaps this is one of the reasons why I have been able to interact very well with the racially-diverse community in Kapit – because of sports. Sports unify people – it is the catalyst in promoting friendship and understanding,” said the teacher, who is also an archery instructor.