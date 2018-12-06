‘Employers can be fined, jailed for neglecting safety at workplace’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Employers including contractors and subcontractors can be fined or jailed if they are found to have neglected safety aspects at the workplace.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 1994, employers who fail to provide a safe and healthy environment for their workers can be fined up to RM50,000 or imprisoned for up to two years, or both.

On Tuesday, an explosion believed to be caused by gas leakage, occurred at the NeNe Chicken restaurant in CityONE Megamall here, killing three people and injuring 41 others.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a statement yesterday said employers must adhere to OSHA 1994 to avoid any untoward incident.

“Deaths and injuries at the workplace can be avoided if all contractors take appropriate safety measures and have a safety management plan at their worksites.

“While waiting for the detailed report on the incident (mall explosion), I wish to stress that it is the responsibility of employers to provide training and personal protective equipment (PPE) while for the employees. It is their responsibility to wear it,” he said.

Lee said employees should also be aware that it is their right to obtain the PPE which could help save lives, especially at high-risk workplaces. — Bernama