NeNe Chicken seeks full report on deadly explosion

KUCHING: NeNe Chicken Malaysia is working towards obtaining a full report on the CityONE Megamall explosion, which saw three killed and 41 injured on Tuesday.

The fast food chain said it is aware that initial investigation has revealed the cause of the incident was due to an explosion.

“We are working with our CityONE outlet licensee and the CityONE Megamall management and giving our full cooperation to aid those affected and to help investigations,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

NeNe Chicken Malaysia also offered its condolences to the families of the three victims killed in the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of the three lives, and the injuries suffered by the other victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”

It said all immediate family members and next of kin have been notified, and will continue to receive updates as investigations go along.

“As of now, we do ask that the members of the public respect the privacy of the families involved.”

The statement added NeNe Chicken Malaysia will extend its assistance to those injured and affected by the incident.

A gas explosion ripped through the yet-to-be opened fast food outlet at the mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman said the incident occurred on the ground floor of the four-storey complex when contractors were putting final touches to the outlet for its grand opening, which was supposed to have taken place yesterday.