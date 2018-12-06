Over 7,000 expected at Kuching Christmas Parade 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: More than 7,000 Christians from various denominations are expected to participate in the grand Kuching Christmas Parade 2018 which takes place this Saturday from 6pm to 9.30pm.

All parade members are advised to assemble at MBKS Jubilee Ground, here.

The parade organising chairperson William Ting said the Christmas parade has been held for over 10 years.

The four-kilometre (km) parade will start from MBKS Jubilee ground-Jalan Padungan-Jln Tun Abdul Rahim (Waterfront)-Lebuh Temple (Harbour View Hotel)-Lebuh Wayang (Medan Pelita/Star Cineplex)-Jln Tabuan (Ting & Ting Supermarket)/Borneo Hotel-Jln Ban Hock (Grand Continental Hotel/MBKS flats) and back to MBKS Jubilee ground.

“We are estimating more than 7,000 people will be joining one of Kuching’s largest and most colorful annual street event this Saturday evening with the aim to spread the true meaning of Christmas which will bring blessing, harmony and goodwill to the people,” Ting said at a press conference held today to announce the event.

The participating churches are the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Methodist Church SCAC, Methodist Church SIAC, BEM (SIB) Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church, The Salvation Army, Sarawak Baptist Church, Blessed Church, Sarawak Grace Assembly Kuching, Hope Church Kuching, Calvary Family Church, Good News Fellowship, City Harvest Church and Fellowship of Evangelical Students (FES) who are from universities.

Among the activities for the parade are praise and worship and distribution of gifts, Ting said, adding that there will also a prayer for the country and people.

“With the parade, we hope to bring peace to the state and country,” Ting said. He also said that 16 Christmas floats will also be participating in the parade.

For this year, the parade is organised by Association of Churches in Sarawak and Kuching Ministers’ Fellowship, while Methodist Church SCAC is the hosting church.