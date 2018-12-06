PDRM will always be close to my heart — Amar Singh

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: “If given another chance, I would still choose to serve the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Comm Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh said at a handing over of duties ceremony at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) yesterday.

“Although my duties have ended, PDRM will still be close to my heart.

“This is because my grandfather, father and I joined the police force,” Amar said in his speech before Bukit Aman JSJK deputy director, Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin, took over from him effective today.

Amar, from Ulu Kinta, Perak, started his career in the police force as a cadet assistant superintendent of police (ASP) on Feb 2, 1983.

In his 35-year career, he was Pulapol Kuala Lumpur commandant in 2007, Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief in 2010, Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department deputy director in 2014 and Kuala Lumpur police chief in 2016.

Last year on Oct 13, he became the first Punjabi to become JSJK director.

He was supposed to retire on June 6 this year, but received a six-month extension which officially ends today.

He told reporters after the ceremony that leading the police investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) will go down as one of his most memorable, challenging and biggest.

Present at the ceremony were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and senior officers. — Bernama