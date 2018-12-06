Recovering fireman Adib may wed end of this month — Zuraida

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin is confident the wedding plan of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the end of the month will be held following positive development after undergoing nine days of treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here.

According to her, Muhammad Adib, 24, is recuperating well and is under continuous monitoring by IJN.

“I believe Adib will regain his health soon but he still needs intensive treatment,” she said when met by reporters after visiting the injured fireman at IJN here yesterday.

Meanwhile, IJN chief clinical officer Datuk Dr Aizal Azan Abdul Rahim said Muhammad Adib would still be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in IJN until he had fully recovered.

“Adib’s condition is 70 per cent stable and the process of recovery will take time, we have to be patient.

“We are happy with Adib’s positive development and his recovery would be even more significant in two to three weeks,” he said.

Earlier former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrived at IJN yesterday morning and spent almost 30 minutes visiting Adib.

“Today Muhammad Adib was able to show a thumbs-up gesture.

“He is conscious, he is still unable to speak but can hear,” Najib said.

Muhammad Adib was earlier reported to be seriously injured after being attacked by rioters while in an operation to put out the fire on vehicles in front of the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya last Tuesday. — Bernama