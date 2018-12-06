Skipper shot, possible kidnapping in Lahad Datu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A skipper was shot and possible kidnapping after an attempted tugboat heist in Lahad Datu at around 7.32pm yesterday, Wednesday (Dec 5).

Sabah Police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said four suspects were believed to have gone up the tugboat prior to the shooting at Pegasus Reef near Pulau Tambisan, Lahad Datu before fleeing in a four-engine speedboat.

“We are still gathering more information on this case but so far, nothing was taken from the tugboat and the victim managed to call for help after the suspects fled the boat,” he said when asked at the 2018 Sabah State Civil Servants Day Celebration in Sabah State Administration Centre (PPNS) here this afternoon.

Omar stressed details of the incident are still being gathered.

He said among the information being gathered is to ascertain whether the suspects had attacked another boat with several crew on it afterwards, not far from the aforementioned boat that they had fled.

Police are trying to also find out if anyone was harmed or taken hostage throughout the incidence.

“I will get back on this later,” Omar said.