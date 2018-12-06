S’wak govt to give study loans to students enrolling in i-CATS

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak government through Yayasan Sarawak will be giving study loans to all Sarawakian students who enrol in International College of Advanced Technology (i-CATS).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he made this decision to do so in view of the importance to produce quality human capital for the state’s economic development.

“This means that every student who got accepted by i-CATS for diploma and degree courses will be given direct loans so that they can go on and complete their studies.

“In other words you don’t have to be subjected to finding difficulty to get sponsorship. The moment you are admitted into i-CATS, Sarawak Government through Yayasan Sarawak will give you (the student) a loan immediately,” he said.

He made these remarks at the 21st Convocation of Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS) and i-CATS at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

A total 1,107 graduates from both PPKS and i-CATS received their scrolls during the ceremony.

On another matter, Abang Johari called on PPKS to come up with a diploma in Smart Agriculture course.

He said the creation of this course is in line with the transformation of the state’s agriculture sector to include application of latest technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT).

“Our agriculture output will be much better and sustainable through application of this technology and programming, and this will also improve agriculture production especially in rural areas.

“And with that I am sure that we can produce double in terms of production or even triple from our agricultural sector by using smart devices and smart agriculture,” he said.

Also present were Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong and PPKS chairman/ i-CATS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.