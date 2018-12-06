Temple fracas: Another 16 people arrested bringing total to 99

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested another 16 individuals to facilitate probe into the violent protest at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ 25, Subang Jaya, near here last week, bringing the number arrested to 99 people as of 9am yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the latest arrests were made around Klang Valley.

“We are now investigating whether the 16 arrested are part of the 28 witnesses sought earlier,” he told reporters after attending a function at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here yesterday.

In the riots on Nov 26 and 27 following a dispute over the relocation of the temple to a new site, fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was seriously injured, and currently being treated at the National Heart Institute.

Apart from that, 23 vehicles were torched , a building vandalised and the incident posed a threat to public order.

In the meantime, checks by Bernama around the temple yesterday found Federal Reserve Unit personnel were still around to maintain order. — Bernama