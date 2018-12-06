UPP to unveil new name, logo at EDC opening ceremony

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) will unveil its new name and new logo at the opening ceremony of its Extraordinary Delegates Conference (EDC) at 10am this Saturday.

To be held at the Thian Court, Crown Towers in Pending here, the UPP EDC will be declared open by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman.

The rebranding of UPP was approved by its Central Working Committee’s (CWC) in November.

On Nov 18, UPP Youth Chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa who is Engkilili assemblyman, explained that the rebranding is aimed at making the party more relevant to the people particularly in view of the change of political landscape in the last general election.

According to the Saturday EDC programme sighted by The Borneo Post, UPP will also be tabling proposals to amend party constitution and hold debate on the party future direction on top of the speeches by its top tier leaders.