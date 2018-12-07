3,000 entries and counting for Sacofa Run 2019

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The response to the inaugural “Connecting With The Community” Run 2019 organised by Sacofa Sdn Bhd has been overwhelming, with 3,316 entries received as of 4pm yesterday.

Sacofa managing director Zaid Zaini said they had initially targeted 2,000 runners and were surprised and delighted yesterday that even 24 days before the closing date, more than 3,000 participants had signed up for the event scheduled on Jan 6 at the old Sarawak State Assembly building.

He is confident that Sacofa can achieve the new target of 3,500 runners in the next few days.

“A few months ago, we made the decision to organise our first ever run. We wanted it to be meaningful and make a positive impact on the society. We wanted this run to reflect and support what we do: connecting people.

“This is our opportunity to reach out and connect with the community in an activity that promotes a healthy lifestyle while contributing positively to society. This is the core essence of the run,” he said at the presentation of mock cheques by the sponsors to Sacofa at a leading hotel yesterday.

Zaid said 16 organisations from Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia and as far away as India had agreed to be the sponsors and pledged funds and in-kind contributions with a total value of about RM245,000 towards organising the run.

“We are pleasantly surprised and delighted with the keen participation in our “Connecting With The Community” Run 2019 from the public and the generous outpour of support from the business community.

“On behalf of Sacofa, I would like to thank all the sponsors for their generous contributions especially Telbina Technology Sdn Bhd and Upright Construction Sdn Bhd who have graciously agreed to be the Platinum sponsors for this run.

“I would also like to express my appreciation to the various private enterprises, corporate bodies, and government agencies which have keenly given strong support to the run in terms of participation via group registrations,” he added.

Among the organisations are Yayasan Sarawak, Ministry of Utilities, Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Transnational Insurance (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Also present at the symbolic mock cheque presentation ceremony were Platinum, Gold, Bronze and In-Kind Sponsors of the run, management of Sacofa, Grit Event Management CEO Awang Saifeluddin Awangku Karim and organising committee members.

The Run is divided into 3km, 5km, and 10km.

The 10km route will take runners from the start-off point to Jalan Tun Salahuddin, Jalan Demak, Jalan FAC, Jalan Casuarina, Jalan Stadium and back.

All three running routes will start from the Old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building which is also the final finishing point.

The top 10 winners in the Men’s 10km and Women’s 10km categories will win cash prizes totalling RM3,200.

Meanwhile, 5km runners will run to Jalan Tun Salahuddin, Bangunan Baitulmakmur

(Masja), Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub and back whereas participants in the 3km Fun Run will go to Jalan Tun Salahuddin and back.

Race entitlements for all registered runners include a micro-dry fabric race T-shirt, bib, finisher’s medal, drawstring bag, towel and a 16GB USB pen drive.

Race pack can be collected at Sarawak Plaza on Jan 4 and 5.

For details, visit gritevent.com/sacofarun or call Josh Tan 016-8882794 or Sacofa 082-230239.