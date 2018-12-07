CityOne’s management meets with tenants and landlords

KUCHING: The recent tragic incident at CityONE Megamall has rattled the quiet town of Kuching, but owner and operator of the mall, Stephen Long has not lost sight of what is most important – which is to provide whatever support possible to the victims and their families and to ensure that such a tragedy will never be repeated again.

Having visited the affected families and shared in their grief, Long and his management met with the tenants and respective landlords of the mall today 11am to keep them informed with the progress of reopening the mall to public.

The mall has been shut down since Tuesday’s blast, making some of the tenants and landlords towards the outlook of the mall.

The meeting started off with Long asking the attendees to observe a minute of silence to remember those who had perished in the line of duty.

“This was an incident no one wanted to happen, and no one imagined would happen, but it has happened right here. I am very aware of your concerns, your frustration and your losses, but I hope you also understand that our losses is nothing compared to those who have loss loved ones,” said Stephen Long, the owner of the mall.

The Bomba department and forensics team from Putrajaya have completed their investigations and a team of certified Structural Engineering Consultants are still combing through the mall premise to make sure the building is shopper-safe enough to be deemed fit to be re-opened to the public.

As of this morning at 11am, it is confirmed that the main switch, air-conditioning system, and electrical components are working well. The tenants were allowed to enter the premise to inspect their shops at 2pm.

“I hope that you will take the higher road, and in good spirit, journey with me through this very dark episode in the history of CityONE. The blast was by no means a small matter. It took THREE precious lives and brought our respective businesses to a grinding halt,” added Long.

The mall has been handed over to the Bomba, forensics department and police since the incident and are waiting for the green light from the relevant authorities before they can reopen the mall.

“We have been putting in all our resources around the clock, and working closely with authorities to get the mall back into action,” added Long, who is confident that operations will be back to normal within the next few days.

“I ask that fellow tenants, landlords, and shoppers to be patient because safety is of utmost importance and therefore all clearance and due diligence has to be carried out without rushing through and without compromise,” added Long.

“I promise you that I will stand with you if you stand with me and journey with me as CityONE family to turn this tragic episode into a positive turning point that we will all look back on and be proud of,” said Long as he made his concluding statement.

CityONE has also designated a special area in front of the main entrance for citizens to pay their last respects in memory of those who perished in the blast. Candles are not encouraged for safety reasons.