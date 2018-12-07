Sarawak 

Heavy rain in Miri causes flooding and congestion

Jude Toyat

Aerial view of a flooding road in Miri this evening.

MIRI: Several roads and residential areas here were inundated following continuous heavy rain since 4.30pm today.

Among the worst areas affected were North Yu Seng and Miri-Pujut roads.

Several roads near malls here also face flooding including those at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, Boulevard Shopping Complex and Bintang Megamall.

These roads are also faced with traffic congestions and road users are advised to avoid passing through these roads to avoid traffic jam.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.