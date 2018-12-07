Heavy rain in Miri causes flooding and congestion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Several roads and residential areas here were inundated following continuous heavy rain since 4.30pm today.

Among the worst areas affected were North Yu Seng and Miri-Pujut roads.

Several roads near malls here also face flooding including those at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, Boulevard Shopping Complex and Bintang Megamall.

These roads are also faced with traffic congestions and road users are advised to avoid passing through these roads to avoid traffic jam.