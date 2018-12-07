Major reno works should be carried out during non operating hours – PAMSC

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Major renovation works should only be done outside the operating and opening hours in order to protect and safeguard the public from potential accidents.

Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia Sarawak Chapter (PAMSC) made this recommendation for testing and commissioning of equipment in shopping malls in the light of the recent explosion in CityOne Megamall which took away three lives and with several injured.

“Although we do not know the full facts of the incident, the authorities have given early indications that the incident was most likely caused by a gas explosion.

“Gas explosions are rare occurrences – this is because in properly designed and constructed buildings, strict protocols and features are implemented in order to protect the safety of the workers, end users as well as the general public,” PAMSC in a statement issued yesterday said.

PAMSC expressed its confidence that the the mall management and authorities concerned would carry out a full and thorough investigation to find out the cause of the explosion.

“We trust that any weaknesses in safety must be addressed and incorporated into the standard operating procedures of the mall’s renovation works in the future in order to protect the safety of the tenants and public,” PAMSC added.

PAMSC revealed that it is currently working with the Ministry of Local Government & Housing, Jabatan Bomba and other stakeholders in reviewing the Sarawak Building Ordinance (SBO) to ensure that our building by-laws are relevant and adhere to high standards of safety and health issues.

The PAMSC hoped to table their findings in the Dewan Undangan Negeri sitting soon.

“We also hope that building owners and management will work hand in hand with the authorities concerned to ensure that the by-laws are upheld and ensure that buildings comply with high standards of health and safety across our State,” the statement added.

The group also expressed their deepest sympathies to the victims and their families and wish those undergoing treatment a full and speedy recovery.