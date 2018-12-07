Naim oraganises talk on special voluntary tax disclosure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Naim Group of Companies is organising a talk on tax at 3pm in Naim Sapphire Condominium Homes, Batu Lintang Road here.

Guest speaker for the talk entitled ‘Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme’ is Linda Kuang, a director of Ernst and Young Tax Consultants Sdn. Bhd (EY).

Those interested in the recently announced tax amnesty programme under the Budget 2019 should attend the talk session.

“The talk on Budget 2019’s Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (SVDP) is not to be missed,” said Naim through a press statement.

Its general manager for Sales and Marketing Caroline Yeo said that Naim always strive to play a part in community empowerment through such sharing and talks.

‘In the recent Budget 2019 speech, it was announced that SVDP is launched to encourage and give taxpayers the opportunity to voluntarily declare any unreported income for reduced penalties.

“While tax amnesty programmes are not new, many are still unaware of how they can take advantage of this new policy to improve and regularise their tax positions. As such, we invite all to attend this educational session,” said Yeo.

For more information about the talk, call 082-416288/012-8881455 (Carol).

