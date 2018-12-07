Over 7,000 to join Kuching Christmas Parade

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: More than 7,000 Christians will participate in the Kuching Christmas Parade 2018 tomorrow.

The parade from 6pm until 9.30pm will begin at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Jubilee Ground in Padungan.

Organising chairperson William Ting said the Christmas parade has been held here for over 10 years.

The 4km parade will travel from the MBKS Jubilee Ground to Jalan Padungan, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Waterfront), Lebuh Temple (Harbour View Hotel), Lebuh Wayang (Medan Pelita), Jalan Tabuan (Ting & Ting Supermarket/Borneo Hotel), Jalan Ban Hock (Grand Continental Hotel/MBKS flats), and then back to the MBKS Jubilee Ground.

“Estimated more than 7,000 people will be joining one of Kuching’s largest and most colourful annual street events this Saturday evening with the aim to spread the true meaning of Christmas, which will bring blessing, harmony, and goodwill to the people,” Ting told a press conference yesterday.

The participating churches are the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Church, Methodist Church SCAC, Methodist Church SIAC, BEM (SIB) Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church, The Salvation Army, Sarawak Baptist Church, Blessed Church, Sarawak Grace Assembly Kuching, Hope Church Kuching, Calvary Family Church, Good News Fellowship, City Harvest Church, and Fellowship of Evangelical Students (FES) from universities.

The programme includes praise and worship as well as distribution of gifts.

Ting said participants will also pray for the country and the people.

“With the parade, we hope to bring peace to the state and country,” he said, adding the parade will also feature 16 Christmas floats.

The parade is organised by the Association of Churches in Sarawak and Kuching Ministers’ Fellowship with the Methodist Church SCAC as this year’s host church.