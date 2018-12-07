Plantation worker left seriously injured in single car accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A plantation worker was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident at Miri-Marudi Road, about 22 kilometers from here, yesterday.

According to a source, the accident is believed to have occurred around 1am.

The victim aged 28 was said to be driving alone in his four-wheel-drive (4WD) from Miri city to his workplace in Marudi.

He is believed to have lost control of his wheel when passing through a narrow road before his 4WD plunged into the ravine.

The victim who suffered injuries on his left eye and chest was later rushed in an ambulance to Miri Hospital.