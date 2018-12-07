Police looking for three suspects in Fajar Complex stabbing case

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Police has detained seven suspects including the main suspect who stabbed the victim in the right stomach in an incident in front of CIMB, Fajar Complex on Sunday.

District police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said in response to the incident PDRM Tawau launched ‘Ops Cantas khas’ to detect and catch the suspects involved in the incident.

He said police has so far seven suspects aged between 21 to 39-years-old (4 locals and 3 immigrants) have been arrested in 6 different raids. The main suspect who stabbed the victim was also arrested.

Six of the arrested suspects he said were found positive for drugs abuse and had various records of past offenses including drug cases, violent crimes, property and offenses under the Immigration Act.

He said 3 suspects who are still at large are being hunted (pictures and details included).

Fadil added the case is classified under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at riot and the motive of the incident is still under investigation.

On Sunday at about 1.30am, at the Jalan Merdeka 3 lane, in front of CIMB Bank a group of men beat up the victim, Dylan Junior Reyes, 23, and one of the suspects had stabbed the victim using a sharp weapon.

The victim were rushed to Tawau Hospital by the public and is still being treated and his situation is stable. He is also being detained by police after his urine test was positive for drug abuse.