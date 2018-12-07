Ranger Regiment veteran accorded full military funeral

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: A Royal Ranger Regiment veteran Musa Isa was given a full military burial at the Jalan Antaroh cemetery here recently.

The 72-year-old died at Sibu Hospital after a period of illness. He served in the regiment from Sept 14, 1964 to Sept 14, 1974.

Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Veterans Association Kapit chairman Matin Bilun, on behalf of the family, thanked the various branches of the ATM and the Department of Veterans Affairs Sarawak for all the assistance rendered with the funeral arrangements, particularly transporting Musa’s remains from Sibu Hospital back here.

He thanked in particular 9th Brigade Infantry commander Brig Gen Shamsirudin Mohd Shariff, Lt Col Muhammad Nasri Rasid from the 3rd Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment, Regiment 510 of the Territorial Army, and the 9th Royal Signals Regiment.

Matin also thanked Hulu Rajang Member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, who provided a speedboat and fuel to transport the body from Sibu to Kapit, as well as Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang for contributing RM1,000 to cover other expenses.