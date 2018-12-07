Sibu market food and drink hawkers screened for TB

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Food and drink hawkers at Sibu Central Market underwent a health screening for tuberculosis (TB) yesterday.

The District Health Office and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) carried out the screening following an increase in TB cases among the hawkers.

“We are screening all the food and drinks hawkers in the central market for TB.

“We are carrying out Mantoux Test to screen for TB, so that we can identify those having TB, and start treatment for them to curb the spread of the disease,” District Health Office health inspector S Karthikgehyen told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He pointed out that the market is a congested place which facilitates the transmission of diseases.

“So, what happens is when a hawker has TB, the disease can spread to other hawkers,” he explained, adding TB is a treatable disease.

He said food and drinks hawkers will be the initial focus before the team moves on to screen others.

“At the eateries, people spend time to sit down and chat, whereas at the wet market, people just make purchases and leave the place.

“There is a higher chance for transmission when people sit and talk,” he said.

According to sources, over 150 hawkers were screened today