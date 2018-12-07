Three house-breaking suspects arrested at Taman Tunku

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police arrested three suspects believed to be involved in house-breaking activities in the vicinity of Taman Tunku here today.

According to State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai, the suspects aged 32, 37 and 47 were arrested in Taman Tunku.

Leong revealed that since the end of September this year, a group of house-breakers had been prying in the vicinity of Taman Tunku.

“CID Miri and the CID Technical Team from state Police Contingent Headquarters ( IPK)had been collecting intelligence and the breakthrough came on Dec 4 with the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect.

“Today, another three suspects of aged 32, 37 and 47 were arrested in Taman Tunku,” said Leong.

Leong disclosed that from the arrest, one computer monitor, one digital video camera, 13 handphones, three tablet computers, one Toyota Vios, one wristwatch and one power bank were seized, among other items.

“From the items seized, we have so far managed to link the items to five cases of housebreaking.

“We are also investigating the suspects arrested for involvement in other house-breaking cases, vehicle thefts and motorcycle thefts in other areas other than Taman Tunku,” he added.