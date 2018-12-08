AirAsia celebrates 17 years of being the people’s airline

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SEPANG: AirAsia reaffirms its commitment as the people’s airline on its 17th year by offering a special anniversary promotion to bring people around the region closer together.

To celebrate the milestone, AirAsia is offering promotional fares from only RM17* one way from Kuala Lumpur to Alor Setar, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Kuantan, Langkawi, Miri, Penang, Kuala Terengganu and more.

This special fare is available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from now until 9 December 2018 for travel between 6 May 2019 to 4 February 2020.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said, “Over the past 17 years, we have succeeded in making Asean and Asia smaller. We have enabled many to fly for the first time, we have brought families closer together, we have created new business opportunities – all through low fares. And as we draw closer to the two-decade mark, we will continue fighting for low fares for everyone, especially our guests who inspire my 22,000 Allstar colleagues and I to raise the bar every day. Thank you.”

AirAsia has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2001, becoming one of the largest airline groups in the world with over half a billion guests flown to more than 130 destinations across Asia Pacific, together with its long-haul low-cost sister airline AirAsia X.

*Promotional all-in-fares quoted are for one-way travel only inclusive of taxes and fees. Fare shown are for BIG Members only. Terms and conditions apply.