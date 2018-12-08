Christmas parade gathers 45,000 parishioners from 15 churches

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The wet weather did not dampen the spirit of about 45,000 parishioners from churches of various Christian denominations as they flocked to Miri City Fan this evening to be part of the 11th Miri City Parade.

Themed ‘Heaven’s Gift of Love’, the event hosted by the Methodist Church this year, kicked off with a praise-worship session.

This time around, the Christmas involved 15 churches.

Programmes for the evening included a concert featuring performances by various participating denominations.

They were also Christmas carols and street performances.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Hui Kian, representing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, officiated at the ceremony.