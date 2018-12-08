EduQuest fair to be held in Kuching, Sri Aman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The largest education fair for further studies by EduQuest Education Services will return on Dec 12 at Pullman Kuching and Hotel Seri Simanggang, Sri Aman on Dec 13, from 1pm to 5pm.

A press release said parents of students who have sat for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia, Unified Examination Certificate, International General Certificate of Secondary Education, A-Levels, and diploma can attend the free event to speak to representatives from Malaysian and overseas universities and colleges.

Students are advised to bring their trial examination or forecast results for immediate evaluation.

“Students have just taken the public examinations. This is the time when parents and students are looking at tertiary education options. The event is definitely the best platform to help them decide as they can speak directly to representatives from the different institutions. Some institutions are waiving the application fee for on-the-spot applications,” said EduQuest education manager Michael Yii.

“Various institutions are offering attractive scholarships, bursaries and incentives to ease parents’ burden in financing their children’s further education.”

Parents and students will be able to get details on popular courses such as A-Levels, South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE), University Foundation, medicine, pharmacy, engineering, law, business, accounting, finance, hospitality, tourism, architecture and design.

There are also non-traditional courses such as traditional Chinese medicine, real estate management, film production, culinary arts, aircraft maintenance, physiotherapy, and occupational safety and health available.

Students can also take part in the EduQuest Online Challenge (http://bit.ly/eqedufair1212) to win prizes like a Kuching-KL return air ticket, Starbucks cards, and water tumblers.

More than 80 universities from Malaysia and overseas will be participating in this education fair.

Representatives from government agencies such as the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and JobsMalaysia will also be on hand to answer queries on financial assistance and the job market.

Participating institutions include FAME International College, Kolej Laila Taib, Limkokwing Institute of Creative Technology, NIIT College, RIAM Institute of Technology, Brickfields Asia College, International Medical University (IMU), University of Reading (UK) Malaysia Campus, and Southern University College.

Xiamen University Malaysia (XMUM) is China’s first overseas university campus and the largest foreign university campus in Malaysia. In Kuching, EduQuest has been appointed as XMUM’s sole registration centre.

Malaysian Institute of Art (MIA) provides a range of diploma courses in Graphic Design, Interior Design, Illustration, Fine Art, Industrial Design, Textile and Fashion Design, and Music. MIA has also appointed EduQuest as its official registration centre here.

Since 2002, EduQuest has placed thousands of students into the universities or colleges of their choice.

Its experienced education counsellors provide services such as programme counselling, university placement, scholarship application, accommodation arrangement, and visa application for free.

For more information, contact 013-8200230.

EduQuest Kuching office is located at No. 169B, First Floor, Jalan Chan Chin Ann (next to Sarawak Plaza).