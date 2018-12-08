GPS will accept any party if majority of its component parties agree to it

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has revealed that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will accept any new party into its coalition as long as three quarters or 75 per cent of its component parties agree to the motion.

“It’s not like in Barisan Nasional (BN), which is based on consensus,” he told reporters after officiating the United People’s Party (UPP) extraordinary delegates conference here yesterday.

The four partners in GPS are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The four local-based parties had decided to form a new coalition after BN was defeated in the 14th General Elections in May.

When asked if GPS would extend an official invitation to UPP after the latter had passed the resolution to change its name to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said, “At the moment what I can say is we will cross when we meet the bridge.”

“I will inform you later,” he said when asked if he had any personal plans of bringing PSB into the coalition

On whether UPP had ever applied to join GPS, he suggested that the question be directed towards the UPP leaders.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari hoped that the rebranded UPP to PSB will work together with GPS under the same objectives with the other political parties in the coalition.

He said on a common platform, the ruling local-based parties must work together to protect Sarawak’s rights under the MA63, Sarawak’s rights within the constitution.

“Our common objective, of course, is we want that rights to be returned for the benefits of the people of Sarawak within the context of Malaysia. If Sarawakians can be happy, Malaysia will be happy.

“With that I hope the new rebranded party will forge together for us to achieve our political objectives.

“I wish PSB all the best; although the resolution had not been passed, but I believe you will pass it; I just pre-empt first,” he said.