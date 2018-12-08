‘Kapit to be linked with all of Sarawak by 2020’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kapit will be connected with to the rest of Sarawak, once all the tar-sealed roads stretching from the district to Sibu have reached completion, most likely by 2020.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, this connectivity is now awaiting a 9.2km ‘missing link’ between Ngungun, Ngemah to Song, which should be ready by August 2020.

“Once done, the Kapit-Song-Sibu (tar) sealed roads will be complete,” he said after attending a briefing by Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak here yesterday.

Based on points highlighted by JKR Sarawak Central Region manager Cassidy Morris, the overall progress of the ‘missing link’ works – under Jalan Song Project-Kapit Section B (Package 1) Jalan Nanga Ngemah/Nanga Temalat – is currently at 11 per cent.

Masing – also the Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation – said the credit should go to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for making this road link to Kapit a reality.

“Thanks to him (Najib) without whom, Kapit would never be connected with the rest of Sarawak,” he said.

The briefing at Masing’s office here was also attended by Assistant Minister of Water Supply and Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang, Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, as well as Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong.

Adding on, Masing also said the Belaga-Menjawah Road, stretching 34km and is of JKR’s R1-standard, should reach completion by May 23, 2020 – it is learnt that the works are progressing well under the close monitoring of JKR Sarawak.

“A small stretch of this road (Belaga-Menjawah) passes through a resettlement area as well. Sarawak Energy Bhd will also be installing electric poles along this route, which will provide the longhouses with access to electricity from Belaga town, or from the sub-station at Bakun,” he said.

Cassidy also provided the progress of road works and construction of bridges, jetties and wharves in Sarawak’s central zone during the session.

These include the 73.013km Baleh access road project, which is divided into Package A, B and C – stretching 36.258km, 14.44km and 22.315km, respectively.

It is learnt that the overall progress of works under Package A, covering road projects that provide access to Baleh Dam, is at 60 per cent overall, while that of Package B – covering Nanga Gaat, Sungai Meramah and up to Nanga Merirai – is 50 per cent.

Package C, which includes the construction of roads and also the bridges across Sungai Merirai, Sungai Entalawan, Sungai Sepanggil, Sungai Sebiro, Sungai Nuri, Sungai Juan and Sungai Nansang – has recorded a works progress rate of 20 per cent.

“The JKR Central Zone is closely monitoring works by the appointed contractors to avoid delays, whilst ensuring safety aspects,” assured Masing.

Moreover, Cassidy also provided updates on the construction of bridges, jetties and wharves across Kapit – these include the reinforced-concrete (RC) commercial wharf, which is expected to reach completion in April next year; the RC jetty at Nanga Ibau in Song of which the works progress appears to be ahead of schedule and should be ready by March next year; the RC jetty at Nanga Merit, which also expects completion by March; and the works on the bridge over Sungai Kapit, which should be ready by May 2020.

Building projects that are expected to reach completion next year include the agriculture station at Nanga Machan and the refurbishing/upgrading works on Fort Emma in Kanowit, while the proposed Kanowit Riverwall development at Kanowit River should be ready in 2020.