No official request from PSB to join GPS yet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has not made any official request to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), says party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“All I can say is, when we reach the bridge, we will cross it… But as of now, we have not made any official request to join GPS,” Wong said after the officiating of the party extraordinary delegates conference (EDC) at Crown Towers, here today.

The function was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who told reporters that any party would be accepted into GPS if the majority of their component parties agreed to.

GPS is a coalition of four local parties; Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Wong also pointed out that the EDC is a rebranding process by the party in order to project a more multi-racial image.

To another question on whether there are any request from former elected representatives to join PSB, the party secretary general George Lo replied: “there is nothing concrete at this juncture”.

He pointed out that the door for the people join the party is always open.

“Our door is open to those who share the same idea and vision that we (PSB) have.

“We will not reject any particular person and it is not necessary that they need to be elected representatives, any person who wishes to join the party can do so,” he asserted.

PSB has about 40,000 members and 26 branches across the state.