PBB veep wishes UPP ‘all the best’ in name, logo rebranding exercise

KUCHING: A Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leader wishes ‘all the best’ for United People’s Party (UPP) in whatever new name and logo that the latter wishes to choose.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also PBB vice-president, sees UPP leaders as those being truly committed to Sarawak, even though the party is not among the founding members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Although they’re not in GPS as a founding member, they subscribe to the same cause which GPS is fighting for,” he said in a statement yesterday.

UPP expects to unveil its new name and new logo at the opening ceremony of its extraordinary delegates conference (EDC) today, set to take place at the Thian Court of Crown Towers at Jalan Pending here.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman, is expected to officiate at the ceremony.

The rebranding of UPP was approved by the party’s central working committee (CWC) in November.

On Nov 18, UPP Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, who is Engkilili assemblyman, said the rebranding should serve to make the party more relevant to the people, particularly in view of the change in the political landscape following the outcome of the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9 this year.

It is said that in today’s programme, UPP would be tabling proposals to amend the party’s constitution and also holding a debate on its future direction, on top of presenting speeches of its top-tier leaders.