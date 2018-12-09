13 govt parliamentary members yet to declare assets – MACC

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Thirteen government parliamentary members have yet to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

He said 24 government administrative members, including political secretaries, had also not done so.

Until now, he said, 115 or 89.8 per cent of the government parliamentary members and 63 or 72.4 per cent of the members of the government administration had declared their assets.

“It is up to them to declare their assets or not. It’s their promise to the people, they have to do it.

“Until now, there is no law that makes it compulsory for them to declare their assets, instead we are only using the Code of Ethics for Administrative Members and the Code of Ethics for Members of Parliament,” he told reporters after attending the Premier Walk-About programme in conjunction with the 2018 International Anti-Corruption Day (HARA2018) at the MACC headquarters here today.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull flagged-off the volunteers for the programme, which was launched simultaneously nationwide.

Shamshun Baharin said MACC was prepared to assist those who had not done so.

A portal on the declaration of assets was developed by MACC for display to the public.

He also said that MACC would propose to the government for a new law or amendments to the existing Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 to make compulsory for all politicians and senior government officers to declare their assets.

“A cabinet paper will be submitted and MACC hopes that it can be tabled in Parliament in April next year,” he added.

Themed ‘United Against Corruption’, the HARA 2018 celebration is jointly organised by MACC with Transparency International Malaysia, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Foundation, Malaysian Youth Council and Corporate Research and Investigations Group.

The programme is aimed at enhancing public awareness on efforts to eliminate corruption. – Bernama